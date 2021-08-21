An Oxford man is dead in an early morning shooting

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)-

The Oxford Police Department went to the Links Apartments for reported gunfire around 2 a.m.

A man was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi for treatment.

He was then taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, he later died from his injuries.

After a vehicle description was given out, two people of interest were taken into custody by the Batesville Police Department and the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.

An arrest has been made in the murder.

We will release more information as it becomes available.

If you have any information contact the Oxford Police Department.