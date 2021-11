COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An SUV crashed on a busy Columbus street stalling morning traffic.

The accident happened about 7:30 on Bluecutt Road, near Chickasaw Drive.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says the driver lost control and the vehicle flipped.

The driver was not seriously injured.

This area has seen several accidents in this area over the past few weeks.

Columbus police are investigating the crash.