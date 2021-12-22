An unseasonably warm and dry period continues the rest of the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Temperatures will continue to rise as we move through the end of the week, peaking Christmas Day with highs in the upper-70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Overnight lows in the low-30s. Calm wind.

THURSDAY: Sunny to start the day, then partly cloudy by the afternoon. Warmer with afternoon highs in the low-60s. South wind 5-10 mph.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid-40s. South wind 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

THIS WEEK: Our warming trend will peak on Christmas Day with highs in the upper-70s. We can also expect a windy afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph during the afternoon! Temperatures will top out in the low-to-mid 70s Sunday with breezy conditions continuing. Our next chance of rain arrives Wednesday with scattered thunderstorms possible.