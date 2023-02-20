An unseasonably warm week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures this week are going to be taking off, much warmer than seasonable temperatures for the end of February. Some rain is heading back into the forecast this week too.

MONDAY: Temperatures will start off the week fairly mild, almost pushing into the warm category. High temperature will be in the upper 60s. Cloud coverage will stick around and potentially become heavier later in the day. There is a chance of seeing some rain showers Monday night, currently at a 40%. Very mild overnight low temperatures, in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Warming up slightly. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Cloud coverage maintains and the rain chance does too. The overnight temperatures will fall some, into the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Big jump in the temperatures, heading into the lower 80s! Heavy cloud coverage will remain for the middle of the week. Wednesday is also the day that a chance for showers and storms moves back into the northern portions of Mississippi. There is currently a split between a Level 1 and Level 2 risk across North Mississippi. The main hazard looks to be gusty winds for now. We will continue to update on this throughout the next couple of days.

END OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be warm and almost hot again in the lower 80s. Rain chance and cloud coverage will slowly drop. Colder air will be moving in behind the rain. This will drop overnight temperatures into the middle 50s. High temperatures on Friday will not get much warmer. Friday’s temperatures will head towards the upper 50s, with overnight lows dropping into the lower 50s.