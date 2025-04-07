An update from MEMA on previous storm damage

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Assessments from this past weekend’s deadly storms in Mississippi continue.

Damage has been reported in 20 counties.

In our viewing area, Alcorn, Kemper, Lafayette, Lowndes, Pontotoc, and Union Counties all have reported damage.

Marshall County was hardest hit in the state with 88 homes damaged.

Injuries were reported in Marshall and Pontotoc Counties. One person died in Jasper County.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said that, so far, 274 homes were damaged. 50 were destroyed.

These numbers will increase as more assessments are completed.

