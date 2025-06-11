An update on a shooting case in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond has been set for a man accused of shooting another man in the leg.

Ricky Taylor is out of jail on A 50,000 bond.

Last week, WCBI reported on a shooting on Calhoun Street in West Point.

The victim was shot in the upper leg and taken to Baptist Golden Triangle for treatment.

Through further investigation and video evidence, Taylor was arrested.

He is being charged with Aggravated Assault with Manifest Extreme Indifference to Life.

