An update on a shooting in Columbus that left one person injured

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An arrest is made in an east Columbus shooting that left one person injured.

18-year-old Marcus Hill was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into a motor vehicle.

He remains in the Lowndes County jail.

Hill’s bond has not been set.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.