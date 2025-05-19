An update on a shooting in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, AL. (WCBI) – The remains of a Lamar County, Alabama, shooting suspect are found near the original scene.

Sheriff Marty Gottwald said deputies were called Sunday evening, on May 18, to a wooded area near where two people were shot last week on County Road 49.

Investigators found the decomposed body of Rodney Raines.

Right now, it appears he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

An autopsy will be done in Huntsville.

Gottwald told WCBI at last check, the two people who were shot on May 12 remain stable at UAB.

He said Raines and the victims did know each other.

The incident remains under investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.