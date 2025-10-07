An update on a shooting near a daycare in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Bullets fly near a Columbus daycare, and police said two people are now facing aggravated assault charges.

Alex Malik Williams has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, manifesting extreme indifference to life.

Kylan Dwayne Eillis is facing accessory after the fact charges.

Neither has a bond at this time.

The police responded to a call of shots fired in the 100 block of Lehmberg Road around 4:20 am on Monday, October 5.

No one was hurt, but bullets did damage property at the Country Air Apartments.

A witness told WCBI the suspects appeared to be firing from a home just off Lehmburg Road, and were shooting toward someone near a daycare.

