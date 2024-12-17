An update on a Starkville gun misfire incident

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A 2-year-old has died after accidentally shooting himself.

Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt identified the toddler as Armani Turnipseed.

Hunt said the child passed away at 8 p.m. on December 16, at Batson Children’s Hospital at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

According to Starkville Police, the child allegedly accessed an unsecured firearm stored in a drawer on Sunday, December 15.

At this time, police charged Nigel Cheatham with child deprivation of necessaries with substantial harm under the Mississippi code.

Cheatham was taken to the Oktibbeha County Jail.

