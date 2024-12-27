An update on suspect involved in deadly Shannon shooting

SHANNON, Miss. (WCBI) – We have updates on suspects in a deadly shooting in Shannon.

You’ll remember police were called to Busy Bee convenience store, on Romie Hill Avenue, Saturday morning, December 21.

37-year-old Juan Perry of Okolona was found slumped over in a vehicle.

Officers found the car with several bullet holes from gunfire.

Police Chief Anthony Rogers said they need the community’s help in identifying suspects.

Do not approach the suspect, they are considered armed and dangerous.

If you recognize the vehicle, please call Chief Rogers at (662) 322-4424.

Rogers said they are currently working to get a better quality video of other suspects involved.

