An update on the body found on Delta State University campus

DELTA STATE UNIVERSITY, Miss. (WCBI) – Delta State University officials said a student was found dead on campus early the morning of September 15.

University Police Chief Mike Peeler confirmed officers responded at around 7:05 am, near the pickleball courts at the center of campus.

The body of 21-year-old Trey Reed of Grenada, Mississippi, was discovered hanging from a tree.

Investigators said there is no evidence of foul play.

The Bolivar County Coroner’s Office, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, and other local agencies are assisting.

“We do know that again, young male student was actually a student here. was found, his body was discovered hanging from a tree. But pending an investigation, further investigation. And also from the medical examiner’s office. we won’t have more information until that part has been done,” said Peeler.

DSU officials said counseling and support services are available for students, faculty, and staff.

All classes and centennial events were canceled today, but university leaders expect normal operations to resume soon.

