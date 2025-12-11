An update on the fatal Highway 12 crash in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now have more information about a deadly crash in Lowndes County.

Trooper Bryant Flake with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says one other person, Ollie Williams, was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment on Wednesday afternoon, December 10, for moderate injuries.

Williams was one of three people in the garbage truck.

WCBI previously reported that Paul Samskar of Vernon was killed after the 2003 Ford Ranger he was driving collided with a Golden Triangle Waste Services Garbage Truck, picking up trash.

Samskar died at the scene.

We’re told he worked in Columbus for years as a paramedic with BMHGT.

The crash remains under investigation.

