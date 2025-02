An update on the Fox trial in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Testimony continues today in a Lowndes County drug trial.

Lavento Fox was charged with sale of cocaine.

Fox and his father were among the witnesses to take the stand on February 26.

He was arrested in April 2022 during an undercover operation by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.

The trial started February 25.

