An update on the shooting incident in Pontotoc

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – A Pontotoc County man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting on Sunday morning, December 7.

Twenty-one-year-old DeJuan Cage is being held on a $250,000 bond. Cage has been accused of shooting 43-year-old Richard Floyd on Jefferson Road in the Algoma area on Sunday morning.

The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office isn’t releasing any information on what led up to the fatal shooting. Cage was arrested shortly after the shooting.

