An update on the suspect wanted for a shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A suspect wanted for a Monday night shooting is now in custody.

Kevinunte Hudgins turned himself in to Columbus Police early this afternoon.

Hudgins, also known as “Stikky”, was wanted in connection to a shooting in the parking lot of Sim Scott Park Monday night.

Police responded to the area around 7:20 pm, after reports of shots fired.

Hudgins has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Manifest Extreme Indifference to Life.

He is also facing several misdemeanor charges.

Bond was denied on the Aggravated Assault charge

If you have any information on this incident, call Columbus Police or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.