An update on two men accused of dumping tires in Calhoun Co.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges keep rolling in for two men accused of dumping tires across Calhoun County.

Joshua Young of Grenada and Brandon Ellis of Coffeeville are both now charged with two counts of illegal dumping.

Sheriff Greg Pollan said a second dump site was found on private property off County Road 368.

In all, more than 225 tires have been found and cleaned up.

Pollan told WCBI the suspects worked for a tire shop in Derma.

Ellis has additional charges of possession of Methamphetamine, failed to register as a sex offender and simple assault on a jailer.

The investigation is continuing.

