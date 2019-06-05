Anchor Church provides nourishment for children during summer

VERONA, MISS. (WCBI) – Summer vacation is here. While kids enjoy a break from school, some families struggle providing meals to their children. Some of those meals would normally be eaten at school.

But one Lee County church is doing what it can to help fill the need.

Every weekday through the summer, staff members and volunteers at The Anchor Church will make the rounds, picking up kids for its summer feeding program.

Breakfast and lunch are served through the summer, for anyone under the age of 18.

Earlier this year, the church bought a former church and expanded its missions work.

Now, kids can play after lunch is served. The volunteers hope it makes a positive impact.

“God has restored my life and shown me what redemption is and so I am able to go out and show them love, no matter what situation or circumstance they’re in , going out and accepting them where they are at,” said Misty Hall, a staff member at The Anchor Church.

Anchor Church staff members Robbie and Cyndi Gillespie wanted to feed people in the community.

Recently, they were contacted by someone who could provide them with enough food for 100 kids every day.

“We get to open our arms like Jesus did, we reach the community who, today, these kids may not have had lunch at home but because of this program and open doors of our church we are able to provide that meal to them,” said Cyndi.

More slots are open for kids to sign-up. The Anchor Church hopes the program will lead to an after-school ministry.

“A group of people in Tupelo, they are going to bring computers and things and they also are going to get on board with helping us to feed them in the after school program, all school year long as they come here and learn how to read and we will be able to minister and read and help feed them as well,” Robbie said.

The church will continue to serve meals every weekday through July 31st.

And Anchor Church is looking for more volunteers and more families who could benefit from the program. For more information, call 662 791 9077.