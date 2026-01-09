Andreas Walker now sworn in as new Police Chief of Macon

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mayor Freddie Poindexter swore in Andreas Walker as the town’s new police chief at a ceremony this morning.

Chief Walker has been with the department for 16 years.

He was appointed interim chief in July after former Chief Davine Beck retired.

Walker wants to grow the department and put more officers on the streets.

But, he says, even with an increased police presence, his department still needs the help and support from residents.

“Don’t hesitate to call 911 or Crimestoppers. Just as long as we at least get a tip to put us in the right direction, and we don’t mind doing the investigation, doing what we gotta do to solve the crime,” said Chief Walker.

Walker said his department will also be enforcing the city’s curfew ordinance that requires minors to be off the streets by 10 on weeknights and 11 on weekends.

