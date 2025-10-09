Andy Hamlin appointed to serve on Standing Committee

ALABAMA (WALA) – 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin has been appointed by the Supreme Court of

Alabama to serve on the Standing Committee on Rules of Criminal Procedure.

The committee plays a role in shaping how criminal cases are handled in courts across Alabama.

According to a press release from the district attorney’s office, their work helps ensure that court procedures remain consistent, efficient, and fair, while also keeping pace with changes in the law and best practices in the justice system.

Hamlin’s appointment runs through October 1, 2028.

The 24th Judicial Circuit serves Fayette, Lamar, and Pickens counties.

