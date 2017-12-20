‘Angel Tree’ Distribution Day

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a busy morning for hundreds of volunteers as the Salvation Army distributed gifts from its annual “Angel Tree” Christmas outreach.

Those families who put their children and grandchildren on the “Angel Tree” this year turned out at the Tupelo Furniture Market to pick up the presents.

Each child, or “angel” was adopted by people, who bought presents on the list. All of the gifts were then sorted, and were ready for volunteers to deliver to the families this morning, in time for Christmas .

Along with the presents, each child received a bicycle, and families got a food basket, with chicken or turkey.

Volunteers say they enjoy helping out.

“I started volunteering when I was 21, the Salvation Army has affected my life in lots of different ways, from being an Angel when I was little to helping my Dad get sober, so I have been helping for years and love, love this organization,” said Volunteer Carey Snyder.

“We moved to Tupelo three years ago and we were looking for ways to serve our community, found Salvation Army and their gift program and we started coming then, and we have come every year to deliver gifts to those and make Christmas a little brighter,” said Volunteer Stacy Rollins.

More than 300 families throughout Northeast Mississippi were served through this year’s “Angel Tree” program. A toy drive by team members at the Toyota Blue Springs plant made sure all of the “Angel Tree” lists were filled.