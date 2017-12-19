Video: ‘Angel Tree’ Outreach

BLUE SPRINGS, MISS. (WCBI) – Christmas will be a lot brighter for many needy families, thanks to a toy drive at the Blue Springs Toyota plant, and a surprise donation from the automaker.

Team members with Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi held a friendly competition, to see which department could gather the most toys, for the toy drive.

A red Corolla was modified to play the role of “Santa’s sleigh” and it was filled with toys, then team members brought in hundreds more.

All of the toys will help the Salvation Army make up “Angel Tree” lists that may not have been completed. Also, the automaker gave the Salvation Army $15,000.

“It offers a sense of pride being able to work for a company that is very in tune with the community and letting team members participate, and engaging team members to actually get involved and volunteer,” said TMMMS Team Member, Nathan Ratliff.

“Throughout the year not only does this help us at Christmas time, but throughout the year it helps us with feeding the hungry and housing the homeless and helping others through social service programs through food, rent assistance and all those things,” said Maj. Jeff Daniel, of the Tupelo Salvation Army.

Many of the toys will be distributed Tuesday morning as families taking part in the “Angel Tree” outreach pick up toys , so their children will have gifts under the tree Christmas Day. The toys filled the Salvation Army’s delivery truck.