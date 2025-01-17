Animal cruelty investigation underway in Plantersville

Animal control officer said dog was tied up for months, as collar is embedded in the animal's neck

PLANTERSVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – Peanut is one of the newest residents at the Tupelo Lee Humane Society.

Staff said Peanut is doing surprisingly well, considering what he’s endured.

“The dog had an embedded collar, on his neck with a lot of infection,” said Plantersville Animal Control Officer Jason Lessel, who was called to the town hall Wednesday, after a city employee discovered the injured dog, near the fire department. Lessel brought the dog to the Humane Society for evaluation and treatment.

Officer Lessel said it appears the dog had been restrained for a long time, to cause such severe injuries.

“To be that bad it is going to be several months to get that bad, someone knew that dog had a collar on that shouldn’t have been on that tight,” Officer Lessel said.

The Humane Society will take Peanut to a local vet to make sure he is getting the best possible medical care, In the meantime, an investigation is underway, to try and find the dog’s owner and get to the bottom of what happened.

“Somebody should know something, as friendly as this dog is,” Lessel said.

A fundraiser to help cover Peanut’s medical care is also in the works.

“It will be very expensive for this dog because he may have to have surgery to get the collar off and we will have to give antibiotics to get the infection off, and neck healed, will take a long time before we can get the dog adopted,” he said.

Officer Lessel said the suspect or suspects could face felony charges.

If you have any information on the case, or how to help in the fundraiser, you are asked to call Officer Lessel at the Plantersville Town Hall at (662)844-2012.

