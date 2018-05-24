Animal protection group says cruelty case highlights need for tougher laws

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – An animal protection group says the person that shot a stray dog last month should be charged.

In less than a month, this lab mix, named “Claire” has been trained by its rescuers.

Members of “Second Chances Animal Rescue” of Pontotoc, heard about Claire in late April, when someone spotted her in the area of Roberts Loop, going from yard to yard, sometimes digging in trash, looking for food. “Claire” was spotted a few days later, suffering from near fatal gunshot wounds.

“One of the shots went through her muscle, messed up her tongue, throat and exited her neck, also she has lost her right front leg, this is really heinous,” said Doll Stanley, who leads In Defense of Animals’ “Justice for Animals Campaign.” The organization is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot Claire.

A Tupelo veterinarian provided medical care. Stanley says the case has put the spotlight on animal cruelty laws in Mississippi. Current law makes it a misdemeanor to torture or shoot a cat or dog. Stanley says it’s time for tougher laws.

“These are the people who harm their spouses, who harm children, they are violent and we have to deal with them. It should be that any aggravated cruelty would be a felony on a first offense,” Stanley said.

Pontotoc County has an animal control officer , who brings stray dogs to a kennel on jail property. Sheriff Leo Mask encourages people to call animal control instead of taking matters into their own hands.

“Reason for the animal control officer if for vicious dogs, but we do answer the calls, if a dog is out. Instead of shooting the dog, call us and we will come out and try to catch the dog,” Sheriff Mask said.

Claire will soon have a new home. The publicity from Claire’s case caught the attention of an animal lover in Massachusetts, who has agreed to adopt her. Anyone with information on the person who shot Claire is asked to call “In Defense of Animals” at 662 809 4483. By the way, she is recovering well.