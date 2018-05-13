Animal sanctuary opens doors

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A state-of-the-art animal sanctuary is now in Mississippi.

In Defense of Animals unveiled a brand new facility in Carroll County.

It includes 20 tiny houses, each with a garden area to accommodate groups of animals. It provides hope for animals that’ve suffered at the hands of abusive owners, and helps rehabilitate them, so they can be adopted.

A spokesperson for the charity said they’ve rescued and rehabilitated animals in Mississippi since 1993.