Animal Shelter Gets Financial Boost To Provide Critical Care For Cats

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A local animal shelter gets a big boost to help provide better care for cats.

Cats brought in to the Tupelo Lee Humane Society needing special care or extra attention will soon have other housing options thanks to a ten thousand dollar gift.

The distributor for the “Churu Veterinarian Formula” presented the 10 thousand dollar check to the animal shelter during a brief ceremony. The animal shelter has used Churu lickable cat treats on cats like Cinder, who came in with a fractured jaw, making it tough to eat.

“In the condition he was brought in, the Churu Nourish helped rehabilitate him tremendously and it’s high caloric, he didn’t have to worry about losing any weight and he got healthier a lot quicker on that diet,” said Rachel Allred, of the Tupelo Lee Humane Society.

The company established the “Churu Vet Feline Fund” to help animal shelters with the cost of caring for animals in need. An essay contest asked animal shelters nationwide to tell how they would use 10 thousand dollar awards to save the lives of cats in their care, and the Tupelo shelter was one of five winners nationwide. The contest helps non profit shelters during a tough period for fundraising.

“During this time of Covid, fundraising efforts have actually gone to nothing, no one wants to come, they just kind have forgotten about this, and we looked at that and thought, this is an opportunity to give back to the community and help with fundraising efforts, in addition to promoting our product as well,” said Mark Easter, of Clipper Distributing Company, which distributes Churu products.

The money will provide housing for cats with critical medical issues.

“We can get some stress free kennels for intensive care cats, to be actually to house and receive medications, it’s the best immune supportive environment they can stay in while our staff are giving them care,” Allred said.

The intensive care suites and stress free kennels should be on site within the next couple of weeks.

The shelter took in more than one thousand cats last year.