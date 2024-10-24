Animal Shelter to host biggest fundraiser of the year in Clay Co.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) -The West Point Clay County Animal Shelter is getting in the spooky spirit for a good cause.

The shelter is gearing up to host its biggest fundraiser of the year.

The money raised goes towards daily operations of the shelter, as well as providing vaccines to the animals without a home.

Attendees are asked to wear their best costume because this year’s theme is Halloween.

The event will be hosted October 26, at the newly renovated Clay County Civic Center.

“If you have a dog or a cat and you go to the vet once, you know how expensive that can be. So, imagine taking care of a thousand a year. That’s what we’re averaging. Right now, we have around 90 dogs, 80 cats, kittens included. So you know vaccinations, worming, anything medical, facilities, everything. We use it for everything”, said Neely Bryan, Director of West Point Clay County Animal Shelter.

the wine, beer, and spirits tasting event starts from 6 p.m.-9 p.m., and dancing and music will kick off from 9pm until midnight on October 26.

