TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Animals invaded the Lee County Library in Tupelo for a short time Thursday morning.

Some of those animals that made an appearance included ‘Quilla’ the porcupine, a wallabee, a tortoise, and a huge rabbit.

- Advertisement -

It was part of an exhibit by the educational outreach group known as “Animal Tales.” Each animal at the library had a tail and was also featured in well-known stories.

The owner of ‘Animal Tales’ says the programs are a fun way for children to learn about different animals.

“I hope they do take away that they got to see some animals and learn something about animals they might see at the zoo, but they get to see them close and personal and they get to have an experience, more of a one on one experience with them,” said Celia Armstrong, owner of ‘Animal Tales.’

The program was the final summer program for kids at the Lee County Library. The ‘Animal Tales’ exhibit was also held at the Fulton library later in the day.