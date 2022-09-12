Annual 911 Memorial Stair Climb a time to remember true heroes

Tupelo Fire Chief Kelly Elliott took a quick break from his monthly National Guard drill for the annual 9 11 Memorial Stair Climb. Chief Elliott was working at the state fire academy 21 years ago when the country was attacked and says the sacrifices made that day by first responders must never be forgotten.

“What makes this community, state, and country great are people willing to make those sacrifices day in and day out, and once we forget that and once we forget the sacrifices that made this country what it is, we’re headed in the wrong direction,” Chief Elliott said.

The stair climb was organized by the Tupelo Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary six years ago as a way to give back to the community and to remember the heroes of 9 11.

The solemn event begins with the posting of the colors. After the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem, a bagpipe player leads firefighters, many in full turnout gear, as the climb begins.

Participants make three trips up and down the arena aisles, for a total of 110 floors, the height of one of the Twin Towers.

Climbers say they are honored to pay tribute to the patriots of 9 11 and the first responders of today.

“We just need those reminders to say, support fire and police and make sure, you do that, at any given time they can be called out to respond, to save lives, that ‘s what they do,” said Rob Harness, of Tupelo.

“Her Daddy is a firefighter in Tupelo, we’re out here to support them, I think it ‘s important to teach them the history and for us all to come together and remember this day,” said Amanda Lane, who had her daughter, Everly, with her for the climb.

As each climber finishes, they read the name of the first responder on their lanyard, and ring a bell in the hero’s honor.

Proceeds from the 911 stair climb go to the National Fallen Firefighter’s Association and also to CASA, which helps foster kids throughout the area.