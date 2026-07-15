Annual clinic takes clients from wheelchairs to water skis

This is the second time Mel has taken part in the Adaptive Water Ski Clinic.

You looked like a professional water skier.

“I try to be, I am a daredevil, I will try anything, at least once anyway,” she said.

Mel was left paralyzed after a car wreck, and says being able to enjoy water skiing is a huge blessing.

‘I love that it gives people with disabilities the opportunity to do some of the stuff we would never be able to do. I have looked into doing the same activity on vacations, but prices are ridiculous. I got a call, hey, you can come out here, and try it for free,” Mel said.

NMMC’s Rehab Services organizes the clinic. Each client must be at least one year post spinal cord injury, or traumatic brain injury, or have some other physical limitation. Participants use the specially adapted skis, with outriggers for balance.