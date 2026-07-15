Annual clinic takes clients from wheelchairs to water skis
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Only minutes after getting out of her wheelchair and into the sit ski, Mel Ivy was in position and ready to go.
This is the second time Mel has taken part in the Adaptive Water Ski Clinic.
You looked like a professional water skier.
“I try to be, I am a daredevil, I will try anything, at least once anyway,” she said.
Mel was left paralyzed after a car wreck, and says being able to enjoy water skiing is a huge blessing.
‘I love that it gives people with disabilities the opportunity to do some of the stuff we would never be able to do. I have looked into doing the same activity on vacations, but prices are ridiculous. I got a call, hey, you can come out here, and try it for free,” Mel said.
NMMC’s Rehab Services organizes the clinic. Each client must be at least one year post spinal cord injury, or traumatic brain injury, or have some other physical limitation. Participants use the specially adapted skis, with outriggers for balance.
Therapists follow closely on jet skis, if any assistance is needed.
Clients like Mel are not only having a great time while on the water, but they are also getting in some important PT.
‘A lot of things they are working on in therapy and the clinic, it transfers out to the lake as well, on their balance and core strength,” said Matt Carpenter, an occupational therapist with NMMC.
And while Mel appreciates the regular rehab, she says the time on the lake is more fun.
‘This is better than PT,” she said.
Organizers say they enjoy seeing clients boost their confidence, while having a blast.
‘To see their smiles when they come out of the water brings us joy, and is the reason we come out here, year after year,” Carpenter said.
Participants in the Adaptive Water Ski Clinic must have a referral from a doctor. That clinic is held twice a year.