Annual event “cruises” back to Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – “Cruisin Amory” is becoming one of the largest events of its kind in north Mississippi.

The one day event happens annually in Amory’s downtown Frisco Park.

Everyone can participate, all you need is a car.

The cruising began Saturday night and ran until midnight on Sunday.

Organizers say more than 700 cars participated.

Although the event is open to anyone, organizers say its main appeal is to the generations that did not have any social media.

“It’s just nostalgia from back in the day. Back in high school we used to ride around downtown main street and the Piggly Wiggly here in Amory and we parked, sit, and talked because we didn’t have social media like they have now…that’s how we socialized,”

Organizers hope to eventually have a sponsor for the event.

All proceeds will benefit Amory’s humane society.