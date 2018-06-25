“7 Days for the Troops” raises funds for area veterans

TUPELO, Miss.(WCBI) – A wounded Marine veteran is spending the next seven days living in the Mall at Barnes Crossing as part of an annual fundraiser.

The fundraiser is called “7 Days for the Troops.”

Tupelo resident Scott Burns will live in the Mall’s food court, collecting donations.

The money will go to Purple Heart Homes, which remodels homes for wounded veterans.

10% of the donations will help local families who have loved ones deployed with the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team.

Burns, who had his left leg amputated below the knee because of a service related injury, says there are many difficulties wounded veterans face when they return from duty.

“You don’t realize just simple everyday life things that are affected if you get a leg injury, or you can’t be mobile in your home, just going to bathroom or taking a shower or getting in and out of your house, a lot of the doorways aren’t wide enough for wheelchairs, so Purple Heart Homes will come in, widen a doorway or build a wheelchair ramp, they give veterans their lives back. ”

Burns is also raffling items including an AR 15, a zero turn lawnmower, and man others, as part of the fundraiser.

He will be at the mall until 6 pm Sunday.

