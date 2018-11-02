The Annual Holiday Hand Works Bazaar

STARKVILLE, Miss.(WCBI) – The countdown is on to what so many people view as the most wonderful time of the year.

The First United Methodist Church of Starkville jumped straight to the holiday season with their Annual Holiday Bazaar.

There is a 35 day transition from All Hallow’s Eve to Christmas, and in between, a holiday that many seem to forget about Thanksgiving.

What we see more and more, each year is the Christmas season is slowly taking over the month of November.

“It’s just a lot of fun and it gets you in the Christmas spirit,”said Holiday Shopper Cathy Anderson.

It’s that time of year when people tear down the Halloween decorations and begin shopping for the Christmas Tree and Lights.

“I think we decorate a lot more for Christmas and Thanksgiving and of course we give gifts during Christmas so that’s what people are shopping for decorations and gifts,”said Anderson.

Although it’s just the start of November, The First United Methodist Church of Starkville’s members were hard at work giving people all they need to deck the halls at the Annual Christmas Hand Works Bazaar.

” We are so excited we have such a wide variety of people. We have potters, we have painters, we have wood workers we have specialty food items. Pretty much anybody on your Christmas list you can find something for,”said Cathryn Laughlin.

Owner of So Delta Candle Company Lea Margaret Hamilton says though most holidays are about family there’s something a little different about Christmas.

“During the holidays it reminds us of our childhood and growing up and being at home with friends and family and it’s the fragrances that tie those things together,”said Hamilton.

The Holiday Bazaar is usually held closer to Thanksgiving but event organizer Suzanne Dressel says there’s a lot less preparation needed for Thanksgiving than Christmas.

“We’ve learned that people start their Christmas shopping pretty early,”said Dressel.

The money raised in today’s event will go toward building a Habitat House in the Spring.