Annual Literacy Camp held at the Mississippi University for Women

MISSISSIPPI UNIVERSITY FOR WOMEN (WCBI) – Some area students are seeing their reading skills get LIT this week.

The annual Literacy in Turner camp, or LIT, is being held this week at Mississippi University for Women.

The Speech-Language Pathology Department hosts an event for campers with reading deficits.

Kids, aged 6 to 12, are paired with graduate students for the week as their “camp counselor.”

There are two 45-minute treatment sessions at camp that target the needs of each camper.

They also enjoy crafts and snacks.

