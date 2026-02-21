Annual Magnolia Film Fest makes its way in the Golden Triangle

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Every year, the Golden Triangle rolls out the red carpet for filmmakers not just from Mississippi, but from all over the world.

The curtain has come up on the 29th Annual Magnolia Independent Film Festival, now playing in Starkville.

People from around the world are exploring their passion for film in the Golden Triangle.

The Magnolia Independent Film Festival, better known as The Mag, provides movie-lovers a chance to watch innovative, independent films on the big screen and meet the people who made them.

“We’ve had folks out of New York and California who come here, and it is a great chance to have 1-on-1s with people,” Chris Misun, festival director, said. “Just really enjoy cinema at its base-level, not really Hollywood or super CG anything along those lines, I mean, this is true, real independent film.”

West Point’s Ritz Conference, a former theater itself, and Starkville’s UEC Hollywood Premier movie theater are this year’s host sites for the festival.

Mississippi filmmaker Robbie Fisher said she is always excited when it is time to showcase her craft to an audience.

“It is a great independent festival, and it is a great place to not only screen your film if you are a filmmaker like me, but it is also really fun,” Fisher said. “But, to come and see other films from other filmmakers from all over the world. You can see short films, a few other features, and it is just a great opportunity to network.”

Mississippi’s first and longest-running film festival also includes a 48-hour competition where participants have 2 days to produce a short film for a shot at prizes and national recognition.

“Making movies is hard and being able to collaborate, network and be able to see what other people across the state or even across the world are doing I mean I just consider myself blessed and looking forward to it,” Jonathan Clayton said.

The Magnolia Independent Film Festival began in West Point in 1997. It later transitioned to Starkville.

