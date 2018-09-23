The Annual Mule Day Festival

WINFIELD, Ala. (WCBI) – An Alabama community boasts that they have one of the best festivals in the Southeast.

Winfield, Alabama normally has a population of 5,500 but during the Mule festival weekend between 20 and 30 thousand folks descend on the town that’s about an hour away from Tupelo.

The Mule Day Festival has been termed “One of the Top 20 Events in the Southeast” by Travel and Tourism Magazine.

“I think we’re a unique community. We come together. It takes everybody pulling together and doing things and that’s just what we do. It takes the community, the school and everybody we work together and it takes that,” said Mule Festival President Debbie Killingsworth.

The idea of a Mule Day Festival fits Winfield’s history.

“Back in the old days this first an agricultural community and later on it became a mining area too. We had several mines in area along with agriculture.”

“Oh, definitely yes, for transportation and farm work also,” said Winfield Main Street Don Studdard.

A Civil War reenactment is part of the festivities to commemorate that period of history.

“There were so many civil war veterans after the war that moved into this area that were instrumental in the building of all these towns. Winfield was actually named after General Winfield Scott who was in command of the Union forces at the beginning of the Civil War,”said Civil War reenactment Randy Brown.

Visitors from nearby communities really enjoyed the festivities for various reasons.

“Mainly the vendors come to look at the vendors stuff for sale, watch the nice parade see the old tractors. ‘What about the Mules?’ Yes, the mules in Mule Day is a great thing,” said Event Attendee Phil Kizzire.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey was on hand to serve as the Mule Day Parade’s Grand Marshall.

“It’s a great expression of showing of community spirit and folks enjoying coming together and sharing the time with each other and their families, so it’s a good family fun day,” said Governor Ivey.

Here is a warning. They tell me if you are new to the Winfield community, you get a special job.

Yeah, the poop patrol.