COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It takes serious skills to learn your way around a kitchen.

Some crafty 2nd and 3rd graders are doing just that and making it look easy.

- Advertisement -

“I’m going to be the chef of the house.”

Through out June some kids are sharpening their skills in the kitchen, starting with 2nd to 3rd graders.

“Our goal is always every single summer to give the children and experience of being in the kitchen and having some fun in the kitchen and teaching them that it’s fun but it’s not a play place,” said MUW Kids in the Kitchen Culinary Camp director Vicki Leach.

The 19th annual MUW Kids In The Kitchen Culinary Camp is in full swing. Each day, students create a different delicious dish.

“My favorite part was When we made pasta.”

“The pineapple cake.”

“The chicken noodle soup.”

Leach says it’s a great chance to learn life long skills, while having fun.

“I really try and work with basics first so we start out with baking. Basic kitchen math Monday for all of the ages just to acclimate them to those kitchen and then we work with meats and vegetables knife skills on another day,” said Leach.

Friday is graduation day and also Pizza day.

“I think making pizzas are a lot of fun you actually get to make the dough and sometimes you just buy dough at the store.”

Parents will also get a taste of their time in the kitchen.

“My mom really likes pizza and my grandma does too.”

Many of the students look forward to using their skills at home.

“I’m going to cook a lot for my family and I’m going to earn money because I’m going to make them pay a dollar for me.”

“They want me to cook a meal every week or so.”

The program is open to any student that meets the age requirements.

“We have grandparents sometimes and aunts and uncles that will have children come from other states who are here visiting for a couple of weeks and they need an activity for their children to be involved in nieces or nephews grandchildren and they will sign up and they will come and do this,” said Leach.

Each student at the end of camp receives a cook book.