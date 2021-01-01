Annual New Year’s Day Lunch Helps Talbot House Fulfill Its Mission

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Hundreds of people had an opportunity to get a traditional New Year’s Day lunch, while helping a local ministry fulfill its mission.

It was a long line at the Talbot House Cafe and Bakery, but people weren’t complaining. Every meal purchased helps a ministry that makes a big difference in the lives of women everyday.

Caroline Pinkston knows first hand about the ministry and mission of Talbot House.

“It’s the best place on earth,” Pinkston said.

Pinkston lived at Talbot House for two years. The ministry was founded five years ago as a sober living program for women transitioning from substance abuse treatment back into society.

Like many of the women who go through the program, Pinkston worked at “Talbot House Bakery and Cafe’ The ministry opened the restaurant in 2019 and helps women learn new job skills and gives them opportunities to work with the public. Pinkston says the New Year’s fundraiser is a big help for the ministry.

“Any donations helps the Talbot House, it helps save lives of women that are coming out of rehab that don’t have any place to go. Starts their lives all back over and gives them a chance to be happy,” Pinkston said.

As lunches were prepared inside the cafe, sweet tea was being poured from the “Jo’s Cafe’ food truck. The restaurant partnered with Talbot House for the fundraiser.

“We have sold, created a cup that has their logo on it, and we’re selling them for five dollars today,” said Jennifer Brignac, of Jo’s Cafe.

Hungry customers were looking forward to a great meal and a chance to help Talbot House.

“They give them a place to live, safe place to live. The staff is very good. We had a daughter that lived there for about three months, and she was well supported and she’s doing great now,” said Sonny Vinson.

“I think it’s very important to help any of these non profits this year, it’s been a tough year for them, I think it’s a good worthy cause, this is a good place to come, get my black eyed peas,” said Chauncey Godwin.

Talbot House wants to have a therapist on staff to provide even more help to its residents. With generous donations and this fundraiser, that dream could soon become a reality.

Talbot House Bakery and Cafe is open for breakfast and lunch Tuesday through Friday.

talbothousetupelo.org