Annual “Paddle Battle” to take place at Tupelo’s Dot Kelly Pickleball Complex

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI0 – It is a pickleball tournament for a great cause in the All America City this weekend.

The annual “Paddle Battle” takes place at the Dot Kelly Pickleball Complex. All proceeds go to Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity, which provides affordable homes for families.

More than 200 people are signed up for the Pickleball Tournament, making it the largest pickleball tourney ever for the City of Tupelo.

BJ Kent is the executive director of Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity, which is currently working on two homes. He said the tournament is a great way to support the mission of the non-profit and help people become homeowners.

“You know, you are playing a great sport, helping a great cause with great weather, you couldn’t ask for better. We want to thank the City of Tupelo for the Dot Kelly Courts over here. We are expecting a fantastic time, a fantastic weekend,” said Kent.

Although registration has closed, you can catch all the action through Sunday at the Dot Kelly Courts on Fillmore Street.

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