COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi University For Women’s Campus was over run by middle school students from all over the state Saturday.

It was the annual Regional Science Bowl where student competed for a chance to represent their school at nationals.

“Anybody can do it they, just need the opportunity to do it,”said event coordinator William Odom.

More than 200 student showed off their best stuff Saturday at the annual Science Bowl competition.

“We have 32 teams from all over the state, from more than a dozen schools. Some schools bring multiple teams and we have various categories of questions,” said Odom.

Teams competed in categories like biology, chemistry, earth and space science and math.

Academy of Innovation coach Amy Herrod started her science bowl team last year. She said they didn’t do so well then but have been working around the clock to improve.

“We didn’t do so well last year. We continues our weekly practice last year after competition and my kids studied all summer and they came back to school ready saying when are we starting practice ms Herrod,”said Herod.

Academy of Innovation eighth grade student Katriana Wolf joined the science bowl team at her school last year. She says she wanted to put forth her best foot on her first go around.

“I’ve been preparing for this since the start of the year, whenever I was invited to join the science bowl club at my school and it’s been really exciting and I was so excited to get here and do this competition because it was a new opportunity for me,”said Wolf.

The Science Bowl Competition was coordinated by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science. Wolf says this is a great chance to explore her future field of work.

“When I get older I want to be a pharmacists so science is a big part of that. It’s helped me get more information that I can use later on in life,”said Wolf.

The winners of Saturday’s competition will advance to nationals in Washington D.C. in the spring.