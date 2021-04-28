TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A nonprofit rehabilitation organization is making a run to the finish line for an upcoming fundraiser.

https://youtu.be/7flaU1kW9mk

Every Wednesday morning, Larry Hooks brings his three-year-old daughter, Zion, to the Regional Rehab Center for speech, occupational and Physical therapy.

Zion has Down Syndrome and has been coming to the facility since she was seven months. Larry Hooks says the therapy has made a big difference in his little girl’s life.

“She’s really developing really well here since she’s been going here before she came there was not much movement or anything, now she’s moving, she’s walking, she’s talking, bossing us around,” Hooks said.

There are also early childhood intervention, dyslexia treatment, and audiology services, all at no charge to clients or their insurance companies.

“It really means a lot to us and to our family,” Hooks said.

To provide these free services for clients like Zion, and nearly a thousand others, the organization depends on donations. This weekend, one of the largest fundraisers for the nonprofit is taking place.

For years, Tom Evans hosted “Derby Day’ parties at his home to benefit Regional Rehab Center. Last year, Covid canceled Derby Days, and in August, Evans passed away.

“In his honor, we wanted to do the Tom Evans Memorial Kentucky Derby Party this year,” said Robby Parman, executive director of the Regional Rehab Center.

The party will feature food, drinks, games, and a silent auction, featuring a variety of items, including this custom-made Derby party-themed quilt.

“A lot of times after a fundraiser, we will get several calls from individuals who need our assistance because they heard it through WCBI, or the radio, or whatever else, or they came to the Derby party, and they said, “I didn’t even know that’s what you guys did,” Parman said.

With the community’s help, RRC will continue to restore and enhance the quality of life of those with disabling conditions, one client at a time.

The Tom Evans Memorial Kentucky Derby Party is this Saturday from three until eight at the Tupelo Country Club. You can get tickets at the Regional Rehab Center, at 615 Pegram Drive, or call 662 842 1891.