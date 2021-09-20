Annunciation Catholic School is celebrating International Day of Peace with pinwheels

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Annunciation Catholic School is celebrating International Day of Peace with pinwheels.

Students created pinwheels and wrote their thoughts about war, peace, and tolerance on them. They spent Monday morning planting their creations on the school lawn.

Students and staff hope the spinning pinwheels will spread thoughts and feelings about peace throughout the community and the country as a whole.

The school hosts the observance every year.