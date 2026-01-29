Another Arctic Blast

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hopefully the “warmer” conditions have been enjoyed the past few days. Back to below freezing highs for part of the weekend.

THURSDAY NIGHT: It is going to be a cold and cloudy night. A Low pressure system will be working its way in from the West. This will increase cloud coverage overnight, as temperatures fall into the 20s.

FRIDAY: A cool and cloudy end to the week. Isolated chances for rain will be possible going throughout the day. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 40s. It is also going to be a windy day, with gusts up to 20-25MPH. This will help clear out clouds, but will allow for COLD, Arctic air to rush in overnight. Lows will fall into the teens. Wind chills will drop into the negatives/single digits.

SATURDAY: Back to the cold cold. Extreme Cold Warning and Cold Weather Advisory are already in place from 3a Sat to 10a Sun. Afternoon highs will likely not get above freezing, staying in the 20s. Gusty conditions will continue, with gusts up to 30MPH. The wind chill is going to be BRUTAL! A few snow flurries may be possible with any leftover moisture lingering. Overnight lows will again fall into the teens.