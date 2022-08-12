Another arrest made in connection to Lee County homicide

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another arrest is made in connection with a Lee County homicide.

Patricia Flakes was captured in Tennessee by U.S. Marshals.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page made the announcement this morning.

Shannon Bramlett and Darick Moody were captured in Florida last week and have since been returned to Lee County.

Flakes is the estranged wife of the victim, 21-year-old Jeremiah Flakes.

All of the suspects are being charged with first-degree murder.

The body of Jeremiah Flakes was found in the backseat of a shot-up car on County Road 1438 back on July 14th.

Patricia Flakes is awaiting extradition to Lee County.