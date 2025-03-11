Another calm night, storms soon

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Calm conditions hold on a little bit longer before giving way to storm potential end of the week and into the weekend.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Another cool and clear night. Temperatures will drop into the 40s across NE MS and western AL.

WED/THU: Wednesday is all about building in the moisture. Clouds will be in/out throughout the day, with plenty of sun maintaining in our sky. High temperatures are likely to reach the middle to upper 70s again. Late Wednesday and into Thursday, showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder could pop up across northern Mississippi. There is a low potential for a stronger storm, with main threats being gusty wind and hail potential. The rest of Thursday will give us a rain break, with highs in the middle 70s.

FRI/SAT: Most of Friday is going to be calm and dry. It is also going to be very warm and very breezy, as temperatures are likely in the upper 70s to lower 80s and with gusts 25+MPH. An isolated storm or two may be possible in the afternoon to early evening, due to moisture recovery and instability increasing. Severe potential is possible if the energy can break through the dry mid-levels, especially with any storms that may travel across the river from Arkansas. Saturday is holding most of our attention.

All ingredients look to want to be in place for the system to continue tracking through the SE for the beginning of our weekend and trends are not improving. Uncertainty is still an issue, especially on timing. With the elevated risk, all modes of severe weather are going to be likely. The SPC has used phrasing such as “significant” in describing potential tornado and storm strengths. Plan ahead now and stay tuned for more updates on this developing system.