Another case of Bird Flu found in a Central Mississippi Flock

CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Another case of bird flu is found in a central Mississippi flock.

The Mississippi Board of Animal Health was notified about the positive test by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Poultry from a commercial broiler chicken flock in Copiah County is where the samples were taken.

Birds at the facility have been depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease, which had not entered the food system.

A state and federal response is underway.

This is the second case in the state after a flock tested positive in Greene County.