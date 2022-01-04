Another cold night ahead, then temperatures moderate mid-week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Much colder air arrived last night, and temperatures are likely to stay below normal for at least the next seven days.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Overnight lows in the mid-20s. Calm wind.

TUESDAY: Sunny and seasonably cool. Highs in the low-50s. South wind 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-30s. Calm wind.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A few isolated showers will be possible overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. We would not be surprised to see a few flurries Thursday later in the morning to the north. Temperatures will start the day in the low-50s, then will drop into the low-30s after lunchtime. Showers and a few thunderstorms will return to the forecast for this weekend. Isolated showers are expected late Saturday, with scattered thunderstorms overnight and Sunday morning. Monday will be dry and cool with highs in the low-50s.