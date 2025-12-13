Another front passing bringing COLD temps

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Staying comfortable with temperatures. Rain chance is back Saturday evening, with COLD afternoon highs on Sunday.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Building in a few clouds tonight, as a dry cold front moves deeper into the Deep South. Temperatures will stay chilly tonight, anywhere from freezing to the middle 40s across the corner.

SATURDAY: Most of the day will be dry but cloudy. Afternoon highs are going to be back in the upper 50s to lower 60s. By the evening, another front will pass across northern Mississippi. This will increase rain chances going through the evening and into the overnight hours. Lows will fall close to freezing, as cold and dry air rushes in behind the front.

SUNDAY: Clouds are going to stay away. The wind is going to be gusty, aiding in the movement of the colder air. Winds gusts could be up to 25MPH. Afternoon highs are only going to be in the upper 30s. Wind chills are going to be brutal, in the teens and lower 20s. Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper teens. May be a day to stay in with hot cocoa and a Christmas movie marathon?