Another Gloomy Day

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We’ve had quite the dreary start to the week, and we are keeping those overcast conditions around for now.

TUESDAY: Heavy cloud cover will persist through the day with the added chance of rain. We could see a couple of isolated showers in the late morning hours, but the bulk of the rain we’ll see will come in the late afternoon and evening hours. Make sure to grab the umbrella on the way out the door. High temperatures today will be in the mid-60’s.

WEDNESDAY: A much cooler day – high temperatures will only reach the mid-50’s. We look to start the day Wednesday mostly dry, but rain will return for the lunchtime hour. We look to clear out by Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: Classic Fall day with temperatures in the 50’s and low-60’s. We’ll be rain-free throughout the day with partly cloudy conditions.