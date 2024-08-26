COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – More triple digit temps are possible this week. Thankfully, moisture and rain chances return late week.

MONDAY: Expect another mostly clear & sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 90s by afternoon. Humidity levels will be quite low, so we don’t expect much of a heat index factor.

MONDAY NIGHT: Our last “pleasant” night for a while – lows will drop into the middle 60s with a mostly fair sky.

TUE/WED: As the core of another heat ridge builds in close by, we’ll see near triple digit high temperatures yet again.

THU/FRI: Heat levels back off slightly as moisture builds across the region. Hopefully, at least isolated showers and storms will return to increasingly dry north Mississippi and west Alabama! This more traditional summer pattern looks to continue into the Labor Day weekend.